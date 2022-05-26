Become a Member

Culture

Watch: The Run Up — the storylines ahead of the RideLondon Classique

Watch as riders from Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing Xstra prepare for the three-day stage race in England.

The Run Up, an online documentary series aimed at growing awareness and interest in women’s pro cycling, returns for the second episode of its second season highlighting the RideLondon Classique Race. The Run Up takes viewers inside some of the WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races.

This episode was filmed and edited in the days immediately before Friday’s RideLondon Classique Race.

In this episode, riders from Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing Xstra prepare for RideLondon Classique, a three-day stage race that travels across London and Essex. The final stage features a multi-lap circuit in the heart of London that will shut down parts of the bustling city.

“It’s exciting to be back for RideLondon Classique with the new stage race format and the women’s race at the forefront of the event,” said Alison Jackson of Liv Racing Xstra. “Having The Run Up focus on how we as athletes and a team prepare for stage races like the RideLondon Classique should make it interesting for fans to see what goes into each team’s approach as it relates to race strategy, tactics and recovery for each stage.”

