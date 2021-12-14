Watch: Rapha Gone Racing – Cape Epic 2021

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

In March of 2020, EF Education-Nippo’s Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes were in South Africa about to embark on the ride of a lifetime — the Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage race.

Then, the world shut down.

The riders were gutted, and in 2021 Morton was able to return to Africa for another go at the Cape Epic. This time, instead of bringing his trade team teammate, he opted for a new kind of partnership; Morton asked aspiring Kenyan pro Kenneth Karaya to join him.

In June, Karaya finished third at the inaugural Migration Gravel Race in Kenya. Then, he traveled to Europe to race on the road, gravel, and singletrack later in the summer. It would be his first time competing in the Cape Epic, a race that his mentor and coach David Kinjah competed in more than a dozen times.

Watch the story of Morton and Karaya’s race in Rapha’s latest installment of ‘Gone Racing.’