Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews Culture
Culture

Watch: Hillary Allen and John Collinson in Edge of Darkness

The ultra runner and big mountain skier have both found healing — and more — riding gravel

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Perhaps moreso than their physical challenges, injuries tests the mental fortitude of all athletes.

Scuderia Pinarello riders Hillary Allen and John Collinson both have stories of injury taking them to the brink of their mental toughness and how bikes helped bring them back.

In 2017, Allen who is a professional ultra runner, fell 150 feet during a Skyrace in Norway. She survived, but with 14 broken bones and severe ligament injuries in her foot and ankles that threatened her professional running career and general mobility.

Collinson, one of the world’s foremost big mountain skiers, sustained two back-to-back ACL injuries in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, he had a massive crash in California, resulting in a blown ACL, PCL, MCL, patellar tendon, and lateral meniscus, plus a few separated ribs.

Both athletes initially sought the bike as a way to move their bodies through recovery. And both found that it brought them so much more.

“Staying positive through injury for me has been important,” Collinson said. “Nobody chooses to have these accidents, but once they happen, it alters your reality, so it was important for me to accept that reality and move forward. A big piece of moving forward is choosing to grow through the injury — with the mindset that they don’t make you less of an athlete or human, and they can make you a better one.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo