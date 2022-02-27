Become a Member

Watch: Gravel, A Love Letter

A documentary attempts to capture the essence of what the discipline means to athletes and organizers.

In a new documentary film from Pearl Izumi, three athletes and a smattering of race organizers and others attempt to capture the essence of gravel cycling.

Gravel, A Love Letter focuses on Pearl Izumi athletes Hannah Shell, Marley Blonsky, and Angela Naeth and their personal relationships with the discipline.

The film also explores the origins of gravel racing and the impact it has on local communities and economies.

