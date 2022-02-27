Watch: Gravel, A Love Letter

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

In a new documentary film from Pearl Izumi, three athletes and a smattering of race organizers and others attempt to capture the essence of gravel cycling.

Gravel, A Love Letter focuses on Pearl Izumi athletes Hannah Shell, Marley Blonsky, and Angela Naeth and their personal relationships with the discipline.

The film also explores the origins of gravel racing and the impact it has on local communities and economies.