Watch: Eight Epic Days

In cross-country mountain bike stage racing, the Absa Cape Epic reigns supreme. The eight day race in South Africa is the most televised mountain bike race in the world and the only mountain bike stage race classed as hors catégorie by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), making it a must-do for many professional athletes. Many things have to go right over eight days to bring a team to the top of the podium.

In 2022, there was plenty of American talent at the event, including the team of Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Olympian Haley Batten, and Christopher Blevins, who raced with South African Matt Beers. The Specialized women’s team dominated the race, winning three of the seven stages and winning the overall. Blevins and Beers went on to finish third.

This short film offers a glimpse into each of the four riders’ eight epic days at the 2022 Absa Cape Epic.