Watch: Dante Young, This Rider

Dante Young has one of those stories it’s impossible not to find inspiring.

Raised in south-central Los Angeles up against what many would consider insurmountable odds, when Young found bikes as a kid, he held tight.

For a while, the 27-year-old raced fixed gear for Leader Bikes. Then, inspired by what fellow Angelenos Justin and Cory Williams were doing on the road, he transitioned to racing crits, with gears.

From 2019-2021, Young raced alongside the Williams brothers with L39ION of Los Angeles. Last year, he joined the Miami Blazers and will race with the Florida-born squad in 2023.

This is part of his story.