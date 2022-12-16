Become a Member

VeloNews Culture
Culture

Watch: Dante Young, This Rider

Young, who will start his second season with the Miami Blazers in 2023, has overcome insurmountable odds to become a bike racer.

Dante Young has one of those stories it’s impossible not to find inspiring.

Raised in south-central Los Angeles up against what many would consider insurmountable odds, when Young found bikes as a kid, he held tight.

For a while, the 27-year-old raced fixed gear for Leader Bikes. Then, inspired by what fellow Angelenos Justin and Cory Williams were doing on the road, he transitioned to racing crits, with gears.

From 2019-2021, Young raced alongside the Williams brothers with L39ION of Los Angeles. Last year, he joined the Miami Blazers and will race with the Florida-born squad in 2023.

This is part of his story.

