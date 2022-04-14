Become a Member

Watch: Beyond the Binary

The film follows KC Cross, a cyclist and advocate for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ in Northwest Arkansas.

The new film from Shimano follows KC Cross, a Black, non-binary, queer athlete who rides bikes as an outlet, a point of connection, and a tool to welcome BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals into their small-town community in Northwest Arkansas.

Read also: Athletes, activists see Fayetteville World Cup as opportunity to counter trans legislation

