VeloNews Culture
Culture

Watch: A Chef’s Ride

Michelin star chef Matthew Accarrino talks about the parallels — and complements — between riding a bike and running a restaurant.

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to become a cyclist. The chef part came later.”

On one hand, Matthew Accarrino seems to lead two lives: in one, he’s a workhorse chef who owns and operates Michelin star restaurant SPQR in San Francisco. In the other, he’s an avid cyclist, the type that puts in more volume than most pros and races at the front of some of gravel’s most prestigious events.

In reality, those two lives coexist.

In this short film, Accarrino draws parallels between his hectic and successful life as a restauranteur and chef and his ambitious pursuits on the bike. Both rely on heavy doses of dedication, commitment, repetition, reflection, and patience. Accarrino also recalls his childhood dreams of becoming a pro cyclist, which came to an abrupt halt after an accident that left him questioning whether he would ever walk again.

Watch: A Chef’s Ride.

