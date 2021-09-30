Become a Member

VN Podcast, ep. 277: Hail, Belgium! With BWR founder Michael Marckx

This fall, strangely, is a celebration of the spring classics, from Paris-Roubaix this weekend to the worlds in Flanders to the cobbles-inspired Belgian Waffle Ride in Utah.

On this podcast we celebrate Belgium and Belgium-adjacent racing. Andrew Hood checks in as he travels between the raucous party that was the world championships and Paris-Roubaix. Fred Dreier speaks with Belgian Waffle Ride founder Michael Marckx on the dusty boom that is gravel racing. And Ben Delaney talks tech, with the results of VeloNews lab testing on 15 Paris-Roubaix tires and a new Trek Checkpoint just going live this week.

 

