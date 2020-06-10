VN Podcast: Discussing racism in cycling with Rahsaan Bahati and Allen Lim

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss the role that racial bias and racism play in our sport with Rahsaan Bahati and Dr. Allen Lim, PhD.

Bahati and Lim are both veterans of the U.S. cycling scene, and they are both riders who came to the sport from minority communities. Bahati is black and grew up in Compton; Lim is a Chinese-American immigrant who grew up in Los Angeles.

Both men charted their own paths through U.S. cycling and achieved heights in the sport. And both men had to navigate racial discrimination and U.S. cycling’s fraternity-like social scene to get there.

Lim and Bahati share their own experiences in American cycling. They also discuss the ways in which cycling can make itself more open to minorities from different backgrounds.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Whoop, the performance tool that is changing the way people track their fitness and optimize their training. Whoop tracks your heart rate and gives you a strain score that lets you know how strenuous your training was on your body, with additional information around your sleep and recovery to tell you how well your body rebounds from training. Right now, listeners can get 15 percent off a Whoop device by going to www.whoop.com and using the code ‘VELONEWS’ at checkout.