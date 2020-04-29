VN Podcast: Day in the life of a pro rider Catharine Pendrel

How are pro riders spending their time amid the coronavirus shutdown? On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we dive into our ongoing Day in the Life series with Senior Editor Betsy Welch.

Over the past five weeks we have been reaching out to pro of every variety: Europeans and North Americans; roadies, gravel racers, and mountain bikers; veterans and fresh-faced youngsters. We’ve asked them nine questions to help us understand how the COVID-19 shutdown is impacting their lives, and how they are maintaining their physical and mental health during these strange times.

We have seen trends and outliers, and major differences between different types of riders. We break down these trends and differences on today’s podcast.

Then we conduct an actual Day in the life interview with Catharine Pendrel of the Clif Pro racing team. Catharine is a two-time world champion and an Olympic Bronze medalist in cross-country mountain bike racing. She is riding out the shutdown in Kamloops, British Columbia, where the singletrack is dry and the sun is shining.

