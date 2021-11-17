VN Pod: XCC world champ Christopher Blevins + 5 key road moments of 2021

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Christopher Blevins has been racing bikes since he was 5 years old. Getting his start in BMX, he won 8 national championships in that discipline before he was 16. At age 12, he started racing road and mountain bikes, and winning national titles in those disciplines, too.

In the past couple years during, during all the racing and training in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, Blevins earned his degree from California Polytechnic State Institute in San Luis Obispo, California. And this year, in addition to going to the Olympics, Blevins took gold, silver, and bronze medals home from the mountain bike world championships in the short track, the team relay, and the e-bike race, respectively.

Before we chat with Blevins about his new production company and upcoming video projects, we check in with Jim Cotton, who gives us his reflection on the 2021 road season, with five memorable moments from an unusual year of racing.