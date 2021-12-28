Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 15% off during our Gear Week sale

Join Now

Culture

VN Awards: Versatility Award

Was there anything Wout van Aert couldn't win in 2021?

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All Access
15% off Gear Week Sale
$1.62 / week*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside TV Shows, Films, and documentaries
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Print + Digital
50% Off Holiday Sale
$0.50 / week*

  • Annual subscription to VeloNews magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

The 2021 VeloNews Awards are running all the rest of the month for VeloNews and Outside+ members.

Wout van Aert has long been touted as one of the most versatile riders in the peloton, but this year’s Tour de France rubber-stamped his status as the WorldTour’s proverbial Swiss Army Knife.

Van Aert’s spectacular trio of Tour stage victories encompassed a mountain stage, time trial, and sprint stage. It’s a feat that is eye-popping, given the sport’s emphasis on specialization. TT riders agonize over aerodynamics, climbers are lithe, and sprinters are heavy.

Van Aert’s all-terrain triple made him the first rider to win three different types of stages since Eddy Merckx in 1974 and Bernard Hinault in 1979. And van Aert had to work hard for each victory. He distanced pint-sized Kenny Elissonde over a double ascent of the Ventoux, then beat multiple TT specialists in the Saint-Émilion vineyards, before kicking past a resurgent Mark Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées. The nature of each win made van Aert’s accomplishment shine even brighter.

Van Aert went on to score a “disappointing” second and sixth in the Olympic time trial and road race just weeks after the Tour. I challenge you to name another rider that has hit the top six in both disciplines at the Games in recent Olympic cycles after also racing through the ’cross and classics seasons.

Some had suggested that van Aert’s archrival Mathieu van der Poel was the ultimate do-it-all rider in 2021. I believe it was van Aert who truly stole the show.

Stay On Topic

promo logo