VN Archives: Inside George Hincapie’s historic win at 2001 Gent-Wevelgem

Finally.

After a long wait, numerous near-misses, and some occasional bad luck, George Hincapie delivered on the huge promise he has shown throughout his years racing in the European classics. On the packed main street through Wevelgem, in the shadow of the big brick Saint Hilarius church just a block away, the American threw his bike across the line to barely edge out Leon Van Bon (Mercury-Matel). And so, on April 11, Hincapie wrote his name in the record books as the first American to win Ghent-Wevelgem.

Falling on the Wednesday between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix World Cup races, Ghent-Wevelgem carries a UCI rating of hors categorie, or above category, the very highest categorization short of a World Cup. But the U.S. Postal rider wasn’t thinking about race categories or UCI points when he finally got the confirmation that he had won. Hincapie knew that he had just won The Big One. And the long wait must have made it that much sweeter.

Ever since his junior days, Hincapie has been touted as a major talent. He signed a pro contract with Motorola just after he turned 19, and took to the classics immediately. But like most riders, he found that there’s a long learning process leading to the top. Fortunately for Hincapie, there have been some big prizes along the way. In 1997 he captured the USPRO Championship, and in ’98 he barely missed wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

But in the past two years, Hincapie’s close calls at the classics began to build: fourth at both Ghent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, ninth at Milan-San Remo, and fifth at the HEW Cyclassic Cup in 1999; sixth at Paris-Roubaix last year; and ninth at Milan-San Remo earlier this season.

First-class results, causing heightened expectations, as well as increased pressure.

So, heading into the high point of his season, the Flanders-Ghent-Roubaix week, it was time to deliver. Round 1 was the Tour of Flanders, where Postal teammate Christian Vandevelde rode in the front group for most of the day, while Hincapie held fast in the group containing most of the favorites. It was a strong performance by the team, but only netted 13th place for Hincapie.

“I felt that I was definitely one of the strongest in Flanders, and I was very disappointed that we didn’t catch the breakaway,” he said.

Despite the disappointment, his Postal team directors were unwavering in their belief in Hincapie.

“It’s been a while since I’ve won a big race, but Dirk [Demol] and Johan [Bruyneel] have been very supportive and they never stopped believing in me and telling me that I could win it,” Hincapie said. “So, for this week, they’ve made me the only leader of the team and the team’s been working together very well.”

Hincapie’s teammates also had the utmost confidence in the American. Before the race, Russian veteran Viacheslav Ekimov told Hincapie that he was his “five-star favorite.” And as first-year man Antonio Cruz said, “George has had it, we could see it all week long …. He’s so strong right now.”

Backed by a strong classics squad, Hincapie had all the support he needed. Still, on this cold, windy Wednesday, he had to take it upon himself to stay out of trouble.

Early in the race, the high crosswinds on the farm roads between Ghent and the coast forced the peloton into several echelons, where the danger was high. Among the victims was defending champion Geert Van Bondt (Mercury-Viatel), who crashed in the first 30km, and lay on the ground in obvious agony with what was thought at first to be a broken tibia. Although a hospital visit later showed no fracture, the Belgian was nonetheless expected to be out for three weeks.

Under these high wind conditions, the safest place to be was at the front, and when the race hit the port city of Oostende with the sun beginning to break through the clouds, that’s exactly where Hincapie was. The course then took a southward tum toward De Panne, before heading back inland.

“The wind on the coast was so difficult, that the easiest place to be was at the front, so I stayed at the front all day,” Hincapie said.

After the trip down the coast, the peloton turned back east toward the rendezvous with the critical late-race circuit that includes four climbs, including the course’s infamous climb, the 20 percent grade, cobblestoned Kemmelberg.

With a big main field still intact, Hincapie knew that the race would soon begin to shake out, and he was right in position when the main split occurred at the top of the Kemmelberg.

“We did what we could for George in the circuit, and then it was about time for the real race to start there, just blow apart, you know,” said Cruz. “He was in good position all day. He’s got so much power right now, it seems almost effortless.”

What forced Hincapie to make an effort, however, were the 13 men who accompanied him: Romans Vainsteins (Domo-Frites), Nico Eeckhout (Lotto-Adecco), Van Bon, Arvis Piziks (CSC-World Online), Biagio Conte (Saeco), Gabriele Balducci (Tacconi-Vini Caldirola), Daniele Nardello (Mapei-Quick-Step), Alessandro Petacchi (Fassa Bortolo), Thor Hushovd (Credit Agricole), Telekom’s Erik Zabel and Steffen Wesemann, and Cofidis’s Nico Mattan and Chris Peers.

“Unfortunately, the group was 20 guys and they were all sprinters,” Hincapie said, “I needed to try and make it even smaller.”

George Hincapie rides alongside Nico Mattan and the other leaders at Gent-Wevelgem. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images

He tried 23km later, on the second trip up the Kemmelberg, when he attacked with Wesemann. But although they took a five-second lead on the sharp drop down the backside of the Kemmelberg, that was quickly closed down, and the group was 14 again with 40km to go and more windy farm roads ahead.

Again, the danger of the echelons became apparent, this time as Zabel was forced into a muddy shoulder. Then, a short while later, Mattan initiated the move that would whittle things down to five. The Belgian burst from the group and was quickly followed by Wesemann and Van Bon. Hincapie was able to close the gap as they hit the little town of Zandvoorde, and he was followed by Piziks, rounding out the group with 19km to go.

From there, Hincapie remained vigilant, closing down a late attack by Mattan.

“I knew there were going to be some attacks from Nico Mattan, definitely, and Piziks, who wasn’t working that much, so I thought that I had to close the gap as fast as I could, even if I was spending as much energy or more energy than the others,” he said.

The five reached the streets of Wevelgem together, and on the long finishing stretch down Vanackerestraat, the Latvian Piziks, was the first to attack. Van Bon went and shot into the lead, but in the final 100 meters, Hincapie gave it everything he had.

“I was just looking down at the line, and I knew that Van Bon was very close, but I felt that he was coming back and I was going forward, so I just hoped for the best there,” Hincapie said. The American timed his bike throw perfectly, and the photo finish would show him ahead by centimeters. Hincapie, though, wasn’t sure, so he rolled straight through the finish, head down, into a small holding area off to the side of the barricades.

For several minutes he sat there looking a little stunned, head in his hands, while team staff, TV crews, and press began to crowd around.

“At first they told me it was a photo [finishl, so I was worried that I didn’t win,” he said. “So it took me definitely a couple of moments to collect my thoughts and hope for the best.”

Van Bon, on the other hand, knew immediately what the result was, and he came across the line beating his handlebars in frustration. For the Dutchman and his squad Mercury-Viatel, now the other American team in the race, it was a tough ending after his strong ride that, except for a few centimeters, could have ended with a win. Yet despite the lost victory and Van Bondt’s crash, team director Alain Gallopin had to feel things were beginning to turn around for Mercury-Viatel, after a difficult Three Days of De Panne and Tour of Flanders, which were marked by illness, crashes, and injuries.

“He didn’t win, but it’s okay. It was good to help the team because we made a beautiful Paris-Nice, and afterward, we are not very lucky, but now I think we’re better,” said Gallopin, whose team still had high hopes for Paris-Roubaix.

Hincapie could probably empathize with Van Bon’s feelings of frustration, but once he realized that he had won, there was nothing but joy for the New York native, now a classics winner.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he said. “I feel that when I’m riding well, I’m there, I’m always close, but to finally win a big race is very important for me and for my confidence.”

Hincapie still had one big objective left in the week: Paris-Roubaix. But he didn’t let looking ahead dampen his appreciation of the moment. And for all of his friends, family, and supporters, he probably summed things up best immediately after the race: “I want to thank everybody who’s always believed in me and told me I could win. I finally got it.”