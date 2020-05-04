Viva l’Italia: Antonio Colombo, industry leader and art collector

Viva l’Italia! We celebrate all things Italian this week as the country begins to open its doors again after over two months in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Businesses have been closed and bike races been canceled. And while the Giro d’Italia has been postponed, we will celebrate Italy’s rich cycling heritage and culture in a series of special features this week.

And what better way to start than with iconoclast industry leader Antonio Colombo. Head of both Columbus tubing – which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year – and Cinelli bikes, Colombo is also an avid modern art collector and gallery owner. And while cycling in Italy has often been elevated to near fine art status, nobody embodies such a synthesis more than Colombo, who is in constant pursuit of what he calls, “the soul of cycling.”

VeloNews visited Colombo before the European lockdowns began at the company headquarters outside of Milan under the shadows of an original Keith Haring masterpiece.

In the first of a three-part series on Columbus and Cinelli, Colombo talked about his undeniable link between cycling and art.

All images: James Startt

VeloNews: Antonio, It is amazing to be sitting here in the heart of such an industry giant. Be it the 100-year-old Columbus tubing company, this historic and elegant Cinelli brand, your amazing contemporary art collection or your art gallery in Milan, it seems that everything you do combines the bicycle and art in some way shape or form.

Antonio Colombo: Yes, well after so many years, it is impossible for me to separate them. I was always, from a very young age, interested in art. And when I entered into the cycling world, I wanted to give a different vision to cycling than the one established by my family. When I was a kid, I spent most of my time, not on a bike, but traveling around to museums and studying contemporary art. At that time, art was a different way to be young, at least in Italy. And I am obsessed by images.

VN: Well everything here at the headquarters is about images, be it the amazing Keith Haring behind your desk, or the vintage Jimi Hendrix rock posters! And even on the factory side, people are actually working under the shadows of wonderful artwork by Zio Ziegler.

AC: Yes. Now I wouldn’t always say that they are nice or beautiful pieces, but I would say that everything here is interesting. Everything has meaning. And that is something I try to instill here within that Columbus and Cinelli family – to design things that are contemporary and different. These are invaluable things. Technology is important. It is there and will be there, but for us, the human element has always been central too. We strive to make human technology if you will. And I don’t think that art and technology have to be separate. Here at Columbus, we are interested of course in the combination of technology and sport, but also art and design.

VN: Well certainly when you think of Cinelli bikes, art and design are at the forefront. Perhaps the best example was your classic Laser frame, which began production in the early 1980s. It was virtually a piece of art in itself, with its thing aerodynamic tubes and elegant lines. It is no wonder that it is one of the most collectable vintage steel bikes. And then, here in the office you have the amazing Laser track bike, hand-painted by Keith Haring! Form, function and technology have perhaps never found such a synthesis.

AC: Yes and I would add values like freedom. For me, a bicycle is not only speed. It is not only technology. And it is not only art. You must always balance them.

VN: Well you are obviously passionate about music as well, and actually, a lot of the models of your bikes, like your new gravel bike King Zydeco, are inspired by music and song.

AC: Well naming a product is also part of design, and I am also obsessed with words. Words have meaning. They give meaning, and they can infer a sense of design. And words and names from music are often fantastic and evoke images. But often the words have their own meaning, and if you take them out of the music environment they take on different meanings. “Willing” is a song by Little Feat about traveling. For years it was sort of the truck driver’s song. But for a couple of years we had a bike model of the same name because the same word in sport also takes on other meanings, that of sacrifice and making efforts.

It is important to find a connection between the object and its name, and sometimes rock music has provided me with real inspiration. So much of American culture and music was attached to the train. Without the train you don’t have the blues! Such interconnections for example made me investigate the history of hobo culture in the U.S. and what it might have to do with the bicycle. Now Bob Dylan or Woody Guthrie were obviously very interested in the hobo culture. But it is also something that belongs to the bicycle, and this is what inspired me to develop our Hobo line of bikes.

VN: Well it is interesting because so much of American music, as well as literature, was linked to the road. The great American road trip is simply known around the world. But the road is also central to cycling.

AC: Exactly! Now people may or may not make that connection. For some people bicycling is only about speed and competition, and that’s fine. But for others, cycling is about a mixture of all of these cultural aspects. And I am one of those. Again technology is central to what we do, and without the constant evolution of technology, we would never have taken the development of Columbus tubes to the same level. But what interests me is what we call at Columbus, “the soul of cycling.” And in that you have the word soul, just like the music. My whole life as an entrepreneur has been to give this technological piece of equipment a real identity, to give it soul.

VN: Well when I think about Columbus tubes, and also about Cinelli bikes, which you bought from Cino Cinelli in 1978, I think about two iconoclast brands that have impacted the sport in so many ways. Obviously the history steel racing bike would not be the same without Columbus tubes, and Cinelli still is involved with professional cycling with the Team Colpack Ballan continental squad. But Cinelli has active in so many aspects of the sport, from track racing to the whole fixie movement to urban bikes, to trekking bikes like the Hobo. In short, you have done an amazing job finding so many different ways to tap into cycling culture and cycling fans.

AC: Well I think I owe a lot to art, and the ability to see things from a different perspective. Art, literature and humanist culture have allowed me to look out of the box, to keep my eyes open. Mountain biking grew with The Grateful Dead. Gary Fischer actually worked with them and then named a bike after the band. And we got into mountain biking very early.

VN: This year Columbus is celebrating its centennial. The company was founded by your father, Angelo Luigi, on the heels of World War I. It was a time of great renewal and creativity. And your father rode that wave, creating what would become the quintessential bike tube, but his technology would often cross into other areas, as Columbus tubes were used by furniture designers of the Bauhaus. What is it like to look back on a century as an industry leader in steel tubing?

AC: Oh I don’t know. I remember in 1970, when my father celebrated the 50th anniversary. We were at a restaurant in Milan, with all of the steel industry people. It was a very formal affair with everybody wearing suits and hats. I was only 20 and I remember thinking, “I don’t want to be like that!” And now I am at the head of a 100-year old company, essentially doing just that.

That said, I have never considered myself an industry captain. I am not a powerful, hungry businessman. Sure, we were some of the first in mountain biking. Sure, we (i.e. Cinelli) came up with the integrated handlebar and stem, and really 30 years ago, we built The Passatore, essentially the first gravel bike, because we wanted to build a bike that combined road and mountain biking. I know that, if I had been more volume-oriented, I could have done even more. I have a lot of ideas that just don’t get developed because of the financial constraints. Sometimes I regret that. But on the other hand, I can say that I have left my mark on the history of the sport.