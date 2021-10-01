Video: The Run Up

The start of the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes is just hours away.

After a one-year delay due to the pandemic, the women’s peloton will take on the “Hell of the North” for the first time in history. In the third episode of “The Run Up,” riders from Trek-Segafredo, Liv Racing, Movistar, Jumbo-Visma discuss the significance of this monumental moment in cycling

“The Run Up” is a web series that takes viewers inside the Women’s WorldTour in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races. Filmed, edited, and launched in the days immediately before a race, “The Run Up” seeks to grow awareness and interest in women’s pro cycling.

Episode 1 highlighted Liège-Bastogne-Liège, while episode two headed to France, for La Course by Tour de France.

In episode three, “The Run Up” goes behind the scenes with three Women’s WorldTeams to highlight the historic run-up to a long-awaited Paris-Roubaix Femmes debut.