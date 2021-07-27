Video: Rapha Gone Racing – Tulsa Tough

There was only one storyline coming out of bike racing in Tulsa in mid-June, and the title was L39ION of Los Angeles.

Justin and Cory Williams’ California-based team dominated all three days of racing at Tulsa Tough, with Cory and Skylar Schneider taking the overall wins for the weekend.

After the men’s team placed 1-4 at the Arts District crit, Justin Williams reflected on how the team had done the impossible.

“That does not happen,” he said in the film. “You have six people in the race. To go one-two-three-four, when these guys are rolling for an hour, it does not happen. People talk about, these things that happen in their lives, and it’s like, ‘when you’re in that moment, you gotta really soak it all in.’ I feel like this is exactly one of those moments where we really have to try our best and get back, decompress, and really soak it all in, because this does not happen.”

Here are the other things that are happening for the riders of L39GION.