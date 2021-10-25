Video: Rapha Gone Racing: The Alt Tour

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Cycling rarely makes mainstream media news, but last summer Lachlan Morton’s Alt Tour did.

That’s because the 29-year-old EF Education-Nippo rider rode the entire Tour de France route, including transfers, as a massive 5,500 kilometer solo bikepack. And, despite knee pain that forced him into Birkenstock sandals and daily distance and elevation profiles that would make most of us dizzy, he beat the peloton to Paris.

