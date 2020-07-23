Video: Rally Cycling’s riders adjust to isolation during the pandemic
Rally Cycling's riders pursued passions outside of cycling during the coronavirus pandemic, such as gardening, home brewing, and even at-home astrophysics.
Like every other pro cycling team, Rally Cycling saw its season come to an abrupt halt in March as the coronavirus COVID-19 quickly spread across the globe. For months, the team’s riders spent time at home in isolation, where they trained, gardened, made beer, worked on cars and bikes, and spent time with family.
The squad produced a video that went inside each riders’ life during the COVID-19 pandemic.