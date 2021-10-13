Become a Member

Video: Jess Cerra “The Last Best Ride”

The Montana gravel race is gravel pro Jess Cerra's gift to her home community.

The Last Best Ride gravel race debuted in Whitefish, Montana in late August. While the event’s vacation-worthy setting and challenging-but-not-insane course offerings will likely make it a stalwart on the domestic gravel calendar, The Last Best Ride’s backstory is what gives it real staying power.

In a new video from Scuderia Pinarello, we meet Jess Cerra, the founder and director of The Last Best Ride. Cerra’s history in the sport, from road pro to gravel privateer, give her enough credentials to put on a gravel race. Yet it’s her life history — growing up in Whitefish with fewer resources than other ski town kids and benefitting greatly from the generosity of the community — that infuses The Last Best Ride with meaning.

