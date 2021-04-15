Video: Easton Cycling Overland Team Dispatch 2021

The Easton Overland gravel squad is back for 2021.

Components manufacturer Easton Cycling has backed a unique team of athletes who have been competing in the gravel scene since 2019. And just like everyone else, 2020 became an unanticipated year off for the eight athletes who make up the squad. However, that didn’t stop team riders like Queen of Unbound Amity Rockwell or Canadian national ‘cross champ Michael van den Ham from having a little bit of fun away from the races.

The Overland team rides a mix of Easton’s EC90 and EC70 AX series components, as well as the brand’s new CINCH-equipped EC90 SL cranks and carbon finishing kit. The more endurance-oriented builds are complemented by EC90 SLX handlebars, while EC70 AX bars complete the more aggressive bikepacking setups.

The Overland riders, who travel aboard a diverse fleet of bicycles and represent a wide-ranging background of skills, will be at these summer 2021 events and more: Cascadia Super Gravel, Garmin Unbound Gravel, Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, Rooted Vermont, SBT GRVL, Grinduro Canada, Trans Rockies Gravel Royale, BCBR Gravel Explorer, and the Peloton Gravel Mob.