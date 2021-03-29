Video: All Bodies on Bikes

All Bodies on Bikes follows Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky on a two-day bike ride through the gorgeous Oregon Coast Range. The pair, who both self-identify as fat, bond over their love of bicycle adventures and their shared desire to build a more welcoming and diverse cycling community.

“Nobody was talking about size inclusion or what it’s like to be a fat person who rides bikes,” Blonsky said. “We realized we could contribute to this and we could make a difference. We want people to feel empowered that they can ride a bike wherever they want to go.”

All Bodies on Bikes dives headfirst into hard conversations about society’s obsession with weight, growing up fat, and issues of disordered eating. It also explores how the bicycle community can bring people together to support one another.