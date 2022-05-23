Vermont’s Kingdom Trails Association pays tribute to Mo Wilson

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Moriah “Mo” Wilson started mountain biking in her own backyard.

In an interview before her recent death, she told VeloNews “I grew up in Vermont and we had really good mountain bike trails around my house. My parents have been mountain biking since the ’80s, and I grew up skiing and mountain biking in the summer.”

(Photo: Courtesy Kingdom Trails)

While the Kingdom Trails weren’t literally on her family’s property — Wilson’s brother Matt said there was a trail “right beside it, about a one minute ride down the neighbor’s driveway” — the extensive network of singletrack in northeastern Vermont was Wilson’s playground growing up.

The Kingdom Trails network includes 100+ miles of non-motorized multi-use trails that cut through private landholdings.

Wilson, who died by homicide on May 11, is from East Burke, Vermont. She attended the Burke Mountain Academy as a ski racer and later went on to ski race at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Riding mountain bikes was part of her cross-training and the activity she most loved to do with friends and family.

(Photo: Courtesy Kingdom Trails)

The Kingdom Trails Association gave VeloNews a statement on its behalf.

On behalf of Kingdom Trails, we are heartbroken and share in the deeply felt loss of Moriah Wilson. Moriah was a former KT employee, babysitter to many in the KT family, consummate riding buddy, mentor and model to aspiring young riders, and much, much more. Simply put, we loved Moriah and she loved Kingdom Trails. Please keep Moriah’s family in your thoughts and prayers and close to your hearts.

Lil Ide, the director of communication and education for the Kingdom Trails Association, offered a personal statement, as well.

“Personally, while Moriah rode a bike well and fast, what inspired me was that on top of that, she radiated a quiet but intense inner joy and light. She was so cool and calm — and then so damn surprisingly strong! She worked hard, stayed focused, and followed her dreams all with kindness and joy. That’s inspiring to me.

“Many will miss Moriah’s light in this world, but it is her family that feels the true pain. I will seek to honor the fact that I knew her by remembering to stoke that inner flame in myself and those around me.”

(Photo: Courtesy Kingdom Trails)

Matt Wilson, Moriah’s brother, shared with VeloNews links to various fundraising sources that people can contribute to in Moriah’s name in lieu of flowers.