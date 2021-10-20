VeloNews Podcast: Zwift racing tips and tricks with Insider Eric Schlange

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Virtual bike racing is a thing. A big thing. Consider this: Every Tuesday more than 10,000 racers on 1,800 teams race each other in leagues through a series called ZRL, which is now in its fourth season. And then of course Zwift has scores of races every day of the week that are open to anybody on the virtual cycling platform.

To explain this phenomenon, and to offer advice on preparing for and competing in Zwift races, Ben Delaney talks with Eric Schlange, the founder of ZwiftInsider.com, a site that provides detailed advice on all things Zwift related.

Schlange has done more than 630 races on Zwift, and further, it’s his job to know what’s going on inside the game. He shares his thoughts here.

In addition to tips on racing to win, Schlange also has advice on how to use Zwift races to practice certain skills, like positioning, being ultra-efficient by keeping wattage as low as possible while staying in the bunch, or using attacks as intervals — things that you wouldn’t do at an actual race outside. “It’s not like outdoors where you are wasting three hours of drive time and $50 to practice a race,” he said. “You can do it all you want on Zwift.”