Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Culture

VeloNews Podcast: Zwift racing tips and tricks with Insider Eric Schlange

Zwift Insider founder Eric Schlange has done more than 600 Zwift races, and he shares his advice and insight here.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Virtual bike racing is a thing. A big thing. Consider this: Every Tuesday more than 10,000 racers on 1,800 teams race each other in leagues through a series called ZRL, which is now in its fourth season. And then of course Zwift has scores of races every day of the week that are open to anybody on the virtual cycling platform.

To explain this phenomenon, and to offer advice on preparing for and competing in Zwift races, Ben Delaney talks with Eric Schlange, the founder of  ZwiftInsider.com, a site that provides detailed advice on all things Zwift related.

Schlange has done more than 630 races on Zwift, and further, it’s his job to know what’s going on inside the game. He shares his thoughts here.

In addition to tips on racing to win, Schlange also has advice on how to use Zwift races to practice certain skills, like positioning, being ultra-efficient by keeping wattage as low as possible while staying in the bunch, or using attacks as intervals — things that you wouldn’t do at an actual race outside. “It’s not like outdoors where you are wasting three hours of drive time and $50 to practice a race,” he said. “You can do it all you want on Zwift.”

 

Stay On Topic