VeloNews Podcast: Worlds, worlds, and gravel worlds

In between the world championship time trials and the road races, the VN crew checks in from Mechelen, Belgium.

Andy Hood, Sadhbh O’Shea, and Ben Delaney are in Belgium for the road world championships, and on this week’s pod they weigh in with their takes on the time trials — including the relay format — and their prognostications for this coming weekend’s road races.

Also, a UCI-sanctioned gravel world championships? It’s true. Hood broke the story, and the trio discuss what gravel racers, gravel race organizers, and the UCI are saying about the 2022 event.

Tune in for this week’s VeloNews Podcast.

