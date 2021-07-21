VeloNews Podcast: The state of U.S. pro racing with Payson McElveen

It’s a joint episode between The VeloNews Podcast and The Adventure Stache podcast, with Fred Dreier of VeloNews and Payson McElveen co-hosting this conversation.

This week we discuss the state of U.S. professional cycling, and explore why an American professional cyclist in 2021 looks and acts very differently than an American pro cyclist from previous generations. Today, pro racers get to create media, race multiple disciplines, and act more like a marketing professional than just a pro athlete. Payson and Fred discuss this topic, and explore the ways in which U.S. pro racing has changed in the last few years.

Then, Payson and Fred discuss the state of U.S. cycling media. It’s an in-depth conversation that you don’t want to miss!

