VeloNews Podcast: The MTB women of team ‘USlay’ on the Olympic push: Strade Bianche reactions

Kate Courtney, Lea Davison, Chloe Woodruff, Erin Huck, Hannah Finchamp, and Haley Batten are not teammates by the traditional definition.

The six members of the U.S. women’s Olympic long team all ride for different trade teams, and are backed by different sponsors. In the push to qualify for the games, success by one woman denies another woman her Olympic dream.

Despite these facts, the six women are following a collaborative effort in the lead up to the Olympics. They are training together and pushing each other to be at their best. They are chasing UCI points together so that the U.S. will get the maximum three spots in Tokyo. And they’ve adopted the moniker called ‘Team USlay,’ and a mindset that values success of the group over individual glory.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss this collaborative mindset with the six women. As it turns out, there are deep lessons to be learned about self-confidence, vulnerability, and motivation from these six riders as they all strive to achieve their personal and collective goals.

Before we hear from the six, Jim, Fred, and Andy break down all of the action from Strade Bianche, which saw Mathieu van der Poel unleash an explosive 1300-watt attack to win the race. They also discuss the team dominance of SD Worx, and try to understand how the Dutch team is dominating the early part of the season.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.