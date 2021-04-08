VeloNews Podcast: On site at the Tour of Flanders; Leah Thomas interview

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze every inch of Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

Photojournalist James Startt was at the race, watching from a ditch on the side of the Paterberg, and he provides us his on-the-ground perspective from the thrilling event.

Movistar women at the team presentation for the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Note that some bikes have internal cabling at the headtube, while others do not. Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

What does Kasper Asgreen’s win mean for the 2021 classics season? Why did Deceuninck-Quick-Step overcome the dual threats of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert? We break down the action.

Then, American rider Leah Thomas of Team Movistar takes us inside Annemiek van Vleuten’s thrilling victory in the women’s race. How has Thomas transitioned to Movistar after her tenure with Team Paule Ka? She discusses her first year on the Spanish team.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.