VeloNews Podcast: Neilson Powless and Elisa Balsamo

American Neilson Powless’ spring didn’t go like he expected; instead of racing the classics he got Covid. But a win at Clásica de San Sebastián followed by a fifth place at the road world championships hailed an excellent return to form.

On this podcast, Powless checks in from his hotel in Italy, while Sadhbh O’Shea chats with world champion Elisa Balsamo at the Women’s Tour in England.