VeloNews Podcast: Inside the DK name change to Unbound Gravel; final takes on the Vuelta a España

The Vuelta a España wrapped up this weekend, with Primož Roglič surviving an onslaught by Richard Carapaz on the final mountain stage to win the overall. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we digest the final grand tour of the season and examine what the final result means for Roglič, Carapaz, and the race’s other protagonists.

Then, have you ever wondered what goes into a name change? The world’s most visible gravel race just went through a branding change, switching its name from DK (formerly Dirty Kanza) to Unbound Gravel. We speak to the race’s co-managing team of Kristi Mohn and Lelan Dains to go inside the name change and discuss the process they went through to choose the new name.

The ordeal involved examining the DK and coming up with words that best described the race (see above), and then workshopping those names to see which names worked, and which did not.

Plus, what were some of the names left on the cutting-room floor? Mohn and Dains share with us some choices that came up short.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Podcast.