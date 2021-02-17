VeloNews Podcast: Colombian cycling stars from Lucho Herrera to Egan Bernal

It’s Colombia week on velonews.com, and we have more than a dozen stories about Colombia’s cycling culture and racing stars. On this week’s episode of the VeloNews Podcast, we discuss Colombia’s rise to the top of the WorldTour over the last decade.

Egan Bernal, Miguel Ángel López, and Iván Sosa are the latest stars to enter the WorldTour, and their success comes on the heels of Rigoberto Urán and Nairo Quintana. Before them, it was Santiago Botero and Victor Hugo Peña. And those men benefitted from Luis ‘Lucho’ Herrera and Fabio Parra, the so-called ‘escarabajos.’

Then, author Matt Rendell joins the podcast to discuss his own research into Colombian cycling. Rendell has written multiple books on Colombian cycling, most recently ‘Colombia es Pasion!: How Colombia’s Young Racing Cyclists Came of Age.’

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.