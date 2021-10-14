Become a Member

VeloNews Podcast: Celebrity cycling chef Biju Thomas

The veteran chef explains how he got his start, and gives advice on what everyday riders should and shouldn't do when it comes to their food.

Well before he co-authored three Feed Zone cookbooks with Dr. Allen Lim, Biju Thomas was cooking for cyclists all around the world. He’s been the chef for everyone from Lance Armstrong to Peter Sagan, and he’s cooked in fancy hotels and in parking lots.

Thomas is now the resident chef at Outside, the parent company for VeloNews and VeloPress, the publisher of the Feed Zone cookbooks.

In this episode, Biju talks with Ben Delaney about how he got his start in cycling and cooking, and he gives advice on what everyday riders should and shouldn’t do when it comes to their food.

Want to taste his work for yourself? Then check out Chef Biju’s Spicy Chicken Tikka recipe (and a Q&A) over at Peloton Magazine.

