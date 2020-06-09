USA Cycling promises new efforts to promote diversity

USA Cycling promises it will work in a leadership role to promote diversity within the cycling community.

In a letter to members from president and CEO Rob DeMartini, the American cycling governing body outlined a series of actions it hopes will help open new doors to diverse minority communities not traditionally represented in the sport.

“USA Cycling believes firmly that, as a leader in the American cycling industry, it is our duty to fight for a better future in the sport that we love,” DeMartini wrote. “This inherently includes creating and supporting infrastructure and opportunities that combat institutional racism, especially concerning the lack of inclusion and access to the sport.”

The message comes in the wake of two weeks of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, triggering a renewed introspection about access and diversity across the bike industry.

DeMartini said USA Cycling will outline financial measures to back new programs as well as promote new conversations under its “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee,” which it created in January. All staffers will undergo D&I training within the governing body.

“USA Cycling promises to use its resources, platform and network to support underrepresented communities,” DeMartini wrote. “We ask all cyclists to hold us accountable to this in the coming weeks, months and years.”

