UCI and Santini partner to sell world champion’s jerseys at Decathlon

Always dreamed of wearing the rainbow jersey but aren’t quite as fast as Anna van der Breggen or Julian Alaphilippe?

Well don’t worry, because from March, you will be able to buy a replica of the UCI World Champion’s jersey in-store or online from sports retailer Decathlon. The range will be produced by the UCI’s official clothing partner, Santini.

“The collection, created in consultation with the UCI, comprises a replica of the UCI World Champion’s jersey, a set including a black jersey, shorts and gilet, as well as a range of black and white accessories,” read a statement from the governing body Friday. “All items sport the symbolic rainbow stripes and stand out because of their quality, hallmark of the Santini brand, and their very attractive prices.”

The range will be available from March in select European stores as well as Decathlon’s worldwide online store.

UCI president David Lappartient said the partnership with the French retailer, which boasts some 1600 stores worldwide, was part of its “Ride and Smile” campaign to promote cycling to a wider audience.

“The joint UCI – Santini initiative in partnership with Decathlon is a magnificent opportunity to take the popularity of our sport beyond its traditional public,” Lappartient said. “The commercialization of high-quality, attractive and well-priced articles in the rainbow colors, the global symbol of cycling, in a major shop specializing in multisport and leisure, will enable us to reach new categories of bike users. ”

The UCI explained that the range of iconic rainbow-highlighted apparel as worn this year by van der Breggen, Alaphilippe, Filippo Ganna, Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in road and ‘cross racing “will help make cycling more accessible to all, not only to experienced cyclists, but also to the wider public.”

So, if you don’t fancy your chances at this fall’s Flandrien road worlds, your rainbow jersey will be available online in the coming months.