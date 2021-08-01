Trek-Red Bull? DSM-Dunkin Donuts? Belgian designer makes more creative WorldTour kits for 2021
Belgian designer and cycling fan Stijn Dossche has again designed mash-up jerseys for WorldTour cycling teams.
Belgian designer Stijn Dossche is up to his old tricks again.
In 2020 Dossche imagined creative sponsorship mashups for WorldTour teams, and then he designed jerseys for his creations. The project was inspired by EF Pro Cycling’s deal with Palace skateboards at the Giro d’Italia. Dossche released his kits on Twitter, and the cool images quickly made the rounds on social media.
On Sunday Dossche released his newest batch of kits for 2021, and the designs to not disappoint. You can see his creations below, and you can follow him on twitter at @stycle_design.
The one with the racing colors@AstanaPremTech x @GulfOil pic.twitter.com/AccspPrldM
The one with the donuts@TeamDSM x @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/iqPmzD6rcA
The one with all the candy@GroupamaFDJ x @OfficialHARIBO pic.twitter.com/G5kf8y86AV
The one with the maze@JumboVismaRoad x @IKEANederland pic.twitter.com/kl3qAqEyxw
The one with the paincave@TeamIsraelSUN x @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/k04tsMNrzf
The one that needs no explanation@Movistar_Team x @netflix pic.twitter.com/nzSM60DmzX
The one with all the cleaning@GreenEDGEteam x @muc_off pic.twitter.com/ztVm5J4xoV
The one with the screenscaver@QhubekaAssos x @Apple pic.twitter.com/0OAbdqIruA
The one with the delivery guy@TeamEmiratesUAE x @UberEats pic.twitter.com/R8C2cN9mNR
The one with the wings@TrekSegafredo x @redbull pic.twitter.com/otVJ0tvJa5
