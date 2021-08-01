Become a Member

Trek-Red Bull? DSM-Dunkin Donuts? Belgian designer makes more creative WorldTour kits for 2021

Belgian designer and cycling fan Stijn Dossche has again designed mash-up jerseys for WorldTour cycling teams.

Belgian designer Stijn Dossche is up to his old tricks again.

In 2020 Dossche imagined creative sponsorship mashups for WorldTour teams, and then he designed jerseys for his creations. The project was inspired by EF Pro Cycling’s deal with Palace skateboards at the Giro d’Italia. Dossche released his kits on Twitter, and the cool images quickly made the rounds on social media.

On Sunday Dossche released his newest batch of kits for 2021, and the designs to not disappoint. You can see his creations below, and you can follow him on twitter at @stycle_design.

 

