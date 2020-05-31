Stetina, van Aert, Leiphiemer and hundreds more ride ‘Dirty Kanzelled’

Ex pros and average joes from across North America and Europe ground their way around the “Dirty Kanzelled” yesterday. Among the participants in the ride paying tribute to the postponed Dirty Kanza were VeloNews contributor and former Trek-Segafredo rider Peter Stetina, cross-discipline star Wout van Aert, and former U.S. pro Levi Leipheimer.

Saturday’s event, organized by ex-roadie and gravel freelancer Laurens ten Dam, challenged riders to grind their way around a 100 or 200-mile gravel route of their own design either solo or in small groups, with only two resupply stops allowed. Ten Dam looked to recreate the community and celebratory atmosphere of the postponed Dirty Kanza by encouraging partying after the ride and sharing of achievements on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAyTF3hHpXw/

The event drew over 650 participants, with Stetina and Leipheimer teaming up on a 320-kilometer ride through Nevada, van Aert ride with ‘crossers Toon Aerts and Daan Soete in a loop across northern Belgium, and Ten Dam and Niki Terpstra ride a banana and Snickers-fuelled 320km through the Netherlands. “Even the best pros go to the supermarket today to get a few Snickers,” Ten Dam had joked to AD.nl, Friday.

Dirty Kanzelled was the second tribute to the Dirty Kanza this week, with Alex Howes and former VeloNews staffer Spencer Powlison riding an ‘ode to Kanza’ from the Colorado mountains to the Kansas border Thursday. The ‘real’ Dirty Kanza returns September 12 having been pushed back from May 30 due to coronavirus concerns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA08RVHlaA7/