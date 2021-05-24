Rusch, Burkard, and Morton to share stories of trans-Iceland winter fat bike expedition

During the early days of April, three adventurers set out on fat bikes to attempt a north-to-south crossing of Iceland’s interior. Acclaimed outdoor adventure photographer Chris Burkard concocted the route, and he invited ultra-distance cyclist Rebecca Rusch and pro-turned-director Gus Morton along for the wintry ride.

Burkard has worked in locales all over the world but has a particular affinity for Iceland. The April expedition was his 44th trip to the North Atlantic nation.

Rebecca Rusch has dabbled in all forms of adventure riding, from 24-hour racing to ultra-distances. She was the resident expert on bikepacking in adverse winter conditions, having competed in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Invitational 350 three times. In March, she completed the winter ultra-marathon in the self-supported category for the first time. For 2022, she has her sights set on the full 1,000-mile version.

Rusch, Morton, and Burkard, somewhere in Iceland’s interior, April 2021. Photo: Ryan Hill

During the first week in April, the team traveled from northern Iceland to its southernmost point via the Myrdalsjokull glacier. The 327.5-mile crossing took the team six days. They climbed 25,525 feet and endured -23 degree Celsius temperatures and winds of up to 60mph while traversing the Icelandic hjarn, crusty snow that allows for travel.

Morton and Burkard are putting the finishing touches on a film due out later this summer, but on Tuesday you can get a sneak peek as the three adventurers reunite virtually for a conversation on Instagram Live. Tune in tomorrow at 6 p.m. MST.