RIDE2020 to benefit event promoters

Race promoters and race directors across the country are sounding alarms due to event cancelations. The alarm isn’t that many events won’t happen this year; we know that. The alarm is that many event companies might not survive. So, one promoter is putting together the charity event RIDE2020 to keep event promoters afloat.

While entry fees often go to fixed costs — permitting, maintaining road closures, and insurance — this frequently does not bring fee-generated income to break-even levels. Some events lose money, and are a labor of love.

Belgian Waffle Ride producer Michael Marckx is behind the Sports Grants Foundation, which created RIDE2020. Marckx cites data provided by the Endurance Sports Coalition that 80 percent of all event organizers will go out of business without support, more than $400 million will be lost to charities from event fundraising, and some 40,000 of the estimated 50,000 endurance events in the U.S. will cease to exist.

On July 11, the Sports Grants Foundation is producing the RIDE2020, a “non-event,” to support small businesses nationwide, with a goal of raising $1 million. Like a walk-a-thon or a read-a-thon, participants are encouraged to fundraise for their efforts, which in this case is completing a 25-mile — outside or inside, on July 11.

Proceeds will go to hundreds of small business owners — event owners and producers — who have been invited to apply for $5,000 to $25,000 grants.

To register to fundraise or donate visit https://sportsgrants.org/

Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media through tagging #RIDE2020 on Instagram or upload photos to a shared Google Drive.

Any participant who raises $100 or more will be sent a custom mask from sponsor Eliel Cycling.