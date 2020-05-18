Ride with Toms Skujins

This Wednesday on Zwift, come ride with Toms Skujiņš on the VeloNews Ride presented by NormaTec.

Trek-Segafredo’s Latvian pro will be joining us from his home base in Girona, Spain, where until very recently he wasn’t allowed to go outside to ride.

Toms has ridden the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France, where he held the King of the Mountains jersey for a few stages in 2018.

Toms races for Trek-Segafredo, which is sponsored by NormaTec, makers of the Pulse 2.0 recovery system. For joining this ride, VeloNews readers can get 10% off any NormaTec product or any Hyperice produce. Just join the ride to get the code.

To join the VeloNews Ride, click this link or use your Zwift Companion App to sign up. The ride is one hour at 2.5-3 w/kg on the flat Watopia Waistband course. The object of the ride is to keep the group together and chat.

Every week we have a new celebrity guest joining us on the VeloNews Ride. Past special guests include Rahsaan Bahati, Pete Stetina, and Krista Doebel-Hickok.