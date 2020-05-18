Ride with Tom Skujins

This Wednesday on Zwift, come ride with Tom Skujiņš on the VeloNews Ride presented by NormaTec.

Trek-Segafredo’s Latvian pro will be joining us from his home base in Girona, Spain, where until very recently he wasn’t allowed to go outside to ride.

Toms has ridden the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France, where he held the King of the Mountains jersey for a few stages in 2018.

Tom races for Trek-Segafredo, which is sponsored by NormaTec, makers of the Pulse 2.0 recovery system. For joining this ride, VeloNews readers can get 10% off any NormaTec product or any Hyperice produce. Just use the code ZWIFT for a 10% discount.

To join the VeloNews Ride, click this link or use your Zwift Companion App to sign up. The ride is one hour at 2.5-3 w/kg on the flat Watopia Waistband course. The object of the ride is to keep the group together and chat.

Every week we have a new celebrity guest joining us on the VeloNews Ride. Past special guests include Rahsaan Bahati, Pete Stetina, and Krista Doebel-Hickok.