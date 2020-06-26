Ride with Team Ineos’ Cameron Wurf

This Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EST, come ride and chat with Team Ineos’ Cam Wurf on the VeloNews Ride presented by Amp Human on Zwift.

Wurf came to pro cycling through a circuitous route in which he raced at the Athens Olympics, representing Australia in rowing in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

Australians Cameron Wurf and Jack Bobridge. Photo: Graham Watson | www.grahamwatson.com

Pivoting to cycling, Wurf was picked up by Cannondale in 2011 and raced alongside Ivan Basso, Ted King, and Peter Sagan. The Australian has raced in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

In 2015, Wurf dove into long-course triathlon, turning pro the following year. He set the bike course record at the Ironman world championships in Kona in 2018.

Working with Team Ineos during the early part of the 2020 season, and Wurf is still keeping triathlon as his primary racing focus, hoping to improve his fifth-place finish from 2019.

Cam Wurf set the bike course record at the Ironman World Championships in 2018. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Wurf recently spoke with Triathlete about the decrease in the use of performance enhancers, how talented his competition is, and how he balances family life with racing.

You can join the VeloNews Ride presented by Amp Human Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. PST, and ask more questions of the multi-talented pro.