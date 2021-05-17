Remembrances of Gwen Inglis: 1974-2021

Gwen Inglis, the current 45-49 road national champion, was killed on her bike Sunday after being struck by a driver who was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was riding in a bike lane in Lakewood, Colorado, just ahead of her husband, Mike Inglis.

Inglis died later at a local hospital. She was 47.

“Gwen loved cycling, loved to compete, and was always ready to wait for you before a turn or at the top of a climb to make sure you found your way,” said Greg Casals, the c0-sponsor of the Black Swift-Cycleton Cycling Team.

Inglis was building a Black Swift women’s team after racing for Stages Cycling, Kenda, Colorado Women’s Cycling Project (shown above at the USA Pro Challenge), and other teams over the years.

VeloNews is compiling remembrances below of Inglis, a multi-time national champion and leader in the Colorado cycling community.

Inglis had many fans, including most certainly her husband, Mike (in orange shorts).

Becky Furuta – friend, competitor

So many silly memories of a lovely, talented woman and a generous competitor. She was fun and funny and delightful and open to everyone. Gwen was quick to give words of encouragement to all, and had a smile that wouldn’t quit (a lot like her, actually).

Once, when leading however briefly in a race, I made a wrong turn. Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis commandingly called to me to get back on course and slowed the field behind us even though she knew that lead would quickly dwindle. She believed in integrity and fair competition, and people paid attention to her because she was so deeply respected.

It was only yesterday at the Lookout Mountain HC that I turned to friends and said, “It will be good when all the usual suspects are back. I haven’t even seen Gwen yet.” And today, I never will.

Barry Lee – race promoter, friend

Barry Lee, Gwen Inglis, and Mike Inglis.

I struggle to write and put into words what she means as I still cry. Life is precious and beautiful and so was Gwen. She was my friend since I moved from Austin to Boulder and her husband Mike has been my fearless and passionate teammate this entire time.

Gwen traveled, trained, and raced with the team and was one of us well before she created the Black Swift-Cycleton elite women’s team. She was the most humble, gracious, and sweetest soul and magical spirit in this elitist and ego-dominated sport.

She represented the pure joy and love of the bike and the sport that I so dearly cherish and appreciate. She was the calm and gentle champion with the inner strength grace and beauty I so respected and was always inspired by. My lifelong friends and family in Austin all loved her kindness and engaging personal interaction.

I was always so proud and honored to host house her with my closest friends, then to see how fierce of a competitor she was on race day.

She trained and many times raced with us in the men’s races. She was always positive, supportive, kind, and loved life. I will love and appreciate so many inspiring moments over the years that will shape and better me as a person and a racer on and off the bike. I will continue to carry the love and kindness in my heart that she gave me and so many others around the country in this cycling and racing community and family.

I will always try to share this with everyone around me and be a better person because of Gwen.

Jen Sharp – friend, teammate, competitor

I met Gwen after I moved to Colorado in 2011. At six feet tall, she’s hard to miss. In races, she was always super strong, tactically savvy, and had a sixth sense for when to attack in races.

As competitors, I quickly learned to account for the Gwen factor and I knew, without fail, when I was suffering and the race was at its hardest point, she would launch herself into the race-winning move. And yet, despite ripping the peloton’s legs off, she always had a smile and graciousness we all admired. I remember one poignant attack she launched at Deer Trail going up the final hill.

I could do nothing but watch her disappear into the distance. Noting that neither of us was racing with teammates, on the cool down back to our cars, I asked her if she’d like to join me on the Stages Cycling Team. Lucky me, she agreed.

We sprinted for cash primes, sunglasses, potato heads, bricks at Snake Alley, trophies in Kansas, as well as state and national championships. Gwen’s excitement for sport and passion to move her body were infectious. We attracted a strong group of women to join us on the team and had fun playing with and teaching each other.

We spent a lot of time together traveling to out-of-state races. Often, the highlight of the trip would be the deep, meaningful conversations on the drive. Those are moments that I will always cherish. She loved her husband Mike with all her heart and held her family and friends in such high regard and was always supportive, encouraging, and loving. I will miss her so, so, SO much, and (racing) life won’t be the same without her. Thank you, Gwen, for your kind and loving soul, and sharing many of life’s lessons through our mutual pursuit of sport.

Kristen Legan – teammate, competitor, friend

There was no better wheel than Gwen’s to sit on mid-race when your lungs were bursting from the effort or when the group turned straight into a monster headwind. The tall, lanky figure ahead would smile big and then gently push the pace forward with a smooth, calm persistence.

She was a fierce but friendly competitor who didn’t shy from throwing vicious attacks on the road, but who would also be the first to congratulate another team for their hard work or result.

While I spent many years racing against Gwen on different teams, I was lucky to have one opportunity to race as a teammate with her at the Colorado Classic in 2015. Training with Gwen in the weeks before the race and pinning numbers on together throughout the weekend offered a glimpse into Gwen’s full heart and calm demeanor. She had a love for cycling I’ve rarely witnessed and dedication to the sport, unlike any others.

We will all miss Gwen’s welcoming, open spirit and her steady wheel to follow. For me, she’ll always be that powerful competitor, looking over her shoulder to smile at you one more time before ripping your legs off in the final sprint to the finish.

Julie Emmerman – friend, competitor

Inglis was big on inclusion. Shown here in a Kenda jersey next to Emmerman on the top step.

You accompanied and “led” me in more ways than you knew, and I think I did the same for you in complementary ways. I loved the experience of being able to trust you, to trust my friend so deeply.

Bike racing was just a joyful expression and medium through which we always had one another’s back. We would get through things together, most often with a lot of silly or nervous laughter, and support one another in various life pursuits, challenges, and interests. There are too many things… words just aren’t enough.

I’ll always have your back, Gwen, and I’m going to try to feel you always having mine.

Jaime Cohen – friend

Inglis (left) and Cohen.

What an amazing woman and [a tragic] loss. After meeting Gwen in Saint Louis, for the Gateway Cup, she was a big part of how I was able to pick up and move to Colorado by myself.

She has touched so many lives and it is so hard to believe this tragedy has happened. Mike and Gwen were a huge force on that tandem and in life. I got to ride from Lakewood to Lyons and back one day on the back of the tandem when Gwen was not able to but Mike needed miles on the bike and of course, I could not come close to filling those powerful shoes.

Greg Casals – friend, team colleague

Gwen Inglis joined the team that Russ Griffin and I sponsor, Black Swift-Cycleton, in 2019 and was in the process of forming a women’s racing team last year before COVID hit. Her husband, Mike Inglis, has been a long-time team member and Gwen and Mike have been close friends of my family.

As the director of our women’s cycling team, and as an important mentor to so many other women in the sport, cycling lost a very dear person much too soon. Gwen loved cycling, loved to compete, and was always ready to wait for you before a turn or at the top of a climb to make sure you found your way.

More importantly, however, the world lost a wife to a special person, a daughter and sister to a wonderful family, and a friend to many. I will miss Gwen greatly.

Britta Siegel – friend, competitor

Inglis and Siegel

I have so many fond memories of Gwen. A favorite racing memory is of the Gateway Cup in 2014. A sweltering Summer in St.Louis at the Giro on The Hill ended with a cool off in a baby pool. A friendship that will never be forgotten, she was truly one of a kind. RIP my beautiful friend.