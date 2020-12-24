PYSO, ep. 84: Cherie Pridham, the first female director in the men’s WorldTour
From her roots in Cape Town to a career all over Europe, Pridham continues to love the sport of cycling.
After running her own Continental team in the U.K. for 11 years, Cherie Pridham has moved over to Israel Start-Up Nation as director sportif. For the cycling world, she is the first female director of a men’s WorldTour team. For Pridham, though, she just sees the role as her job.
In this episode, Bobby Julich and Gus Morton catch up with Pridham fresh off an Israel Start-Up Nation team camp to talk about 2021.
Pridham also talks about her long road to the WorldTour, starting out as a girl in Cape Town, jumping in one of the biggest cycling events in the world, the Cape Town Cycle Tour.
“So as an 11-year-old, that was my first race,” Pridham said. “And then things just went from there. I won my age category and then won it again the year after that. And then I was completely hooked. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I was adamant I wanted to be a pro bike rider.”