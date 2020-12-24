PYSO, ep. 84: Cherie Pridham, the first female director in the men’s WorldTour

After running her own Continental team in the U.K. for 11 years, Cherie Pridham has moved over to Israel Start-Up Nation as director sportif. For the cycling world, she is the first female director of a men’s WorldTour team. For Pridham, though, she just sees the role as her job.

In this episode, Bobby Julich and Gus Morton catch up with Pridham fresh off an Israel Start-Up Nation team camp to talk about 2021.

Pridham also talks about her long road to the WorldTour, starting out as a girl in Cape Town, jumping in one of the biggest cycling events in the world, the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

“So as an 11-year-old, that was my first race,” Pridham said. “And then things just went from there. I won my age category and then won it again the year after that. And then I was completely hooked. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I was adamant I wanted to be a pro bike rider.”