PYSO, ep. 83: Nike’s Kieran Ronan on riding all day inside for World Bicycle Relief

One day. Five hundred kilometers — inside. And one cause – World Bicycle Relief.

On this special episode of Put Your Socks On, Bobby and Gus check in with Kieran Ronan, a longtime Nike executive and cyclist who is preparing to ride 500km — 310 miles — on December 30 as a fundraiser for World Bicycle Relief.

There are the numbers, and then there are the reasons behind the ride. PYSO digs into both.

“It’s just really an interesting way how somebody of my age has had to adapt, and how the virtual world on social media can actually do good,” Ronan says. “And that’s that’s the big takeaway that I’ve had in a sense of community with a love of cycling, that can be transported across the globe and bring more people along.”

If you are interested in supporting or even joining Ronan for part or all of his Zwift ride, you can read more here.