PYSO, ep. 79: Skylar Schneider on pivoting from Boels-Dolmans to L39ION of Los Angeles

Skylar Schneider started riding bikes at age 4, and by age 18 she moved to Holland to race professionally. Now with three years at the powerhouse squad Boels-Dolmans under her belt, the American is returning to race domestically for 2021 with L39GION of Los Angeles, the expanding team run by Cory and Justin Williams.

In this episode of Put Your Socks On, Schneider talks about learning her way in Holland as a teenager with the help of other racers — she now has Dutch residency — and how the opportunity with L39GION of LA came about.

“I’ve admired what Justin and Cory are doing with Legion for a while,” she said. “And this summer, Justin and I just got on the phone, and he had some good advice. At that time, Legion didn’t really have a women’s program. So he really liked the idea. And then we put together a budget. And from there, it moved pretty quickly. And I’m really excited about this opportunity to have a new adventure, but also come back to the U.S.”

In addition to her own racing, Schneider said L39ION represents a broader opportunity in the sport for others.

“With 39ION, there was this new opportunity to do something really special within the sport. Their mission is to increase diversity and inclusivity. There’s plenty of little girls that need a role model as well,” she said. “Right now it’s really small and just kind of starting, but I think it can grow into something really big. And that’s ultimately why I was really excited to join.”

At the junior world championships in 2016, Schneider took silver in the road race and fourth in the time trial. Looking ahead, a win at the world championships remains a goal.