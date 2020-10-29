PYSO, ep. 76: Alex Howes on spending his entire career on one team

It’s been a strange year for Alex Howes, as it has been for everyone.

The U.S. national champion hardly got to race in the jersey he won last year — but since nationals was canceled, he gets to wear it again until the 2021 nationals.

Howes also flew to South Africa to race Cape Epic as part of EF Pro Cycling’s alternate program that puts its pro roadies in adventure races. But… that race never happened.

The new father recently got back to racing.

On this episode of Put Your Socks On, Howes talks about his long road with Jonathan Vaughters’ team — the only pro squad he has raced for. Even before turning pro, Howes races on Vaughters’ junior development team, TIAA-CREF.

Also on this episode, Bobby picks Howes’ brain at length for gravel gear tips…