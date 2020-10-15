PYSO, ep. 74: Richie Porte reflects on his long road to the top of the sport

Richie Porte has been a successful stage racer for a decade, winning the overall at the likes of Paris-Nice, the Tour Down Under, and the Tour de Romandie. And while he has raced the Tour de France 10 times, it wasn’t until this year that he stood on the final podium in Paris as third overall.

Although Porte has raced for many of the top WorldTour teams, he started out at the bottom, finishing dead last in his first stage race. But slowly he worked his way up from a Tasmanian team to small Italian teams to the top of the sport.

Richie and Bobby first worked together at Saxo Bank, where Richie came on as a neo-pro and rode his way into the leader’s jersey at the Giro d’talia in his first attempt at the Italian tour.

In this episode, Bobby and Gus catch up with the typically media-shy star on his remarkable career that began on the roads of Tasmania.