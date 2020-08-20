PYSO, ep. 66: ISN benefactor Sylvan Adams on launching Israel into the WorldTour

Sylvan Adams is an enthusiastic masters racer — with one heck of a philanthropist twist. He fell in love with the sport late, and quickly found his way to national and world masters championship titles. But then…. the successful Canadian businessman and philanthropist went all-in on supporting the sport of cycling in general and the Israeli cycling scene in particular, bringing the Giro d’Italia to Israel and launching Israel Start-Up Nation into the World Tour.

Tune in for a special episode of Put Your Socks On, as Bobby, Gus, and Sylvan talk about how Sylvan got into cycling, and where he wants to see it go.