PYSO, ep. 65: American football coach Eric Studesville talks cycling

NFL veteran Eric Studesville has coached for 23 years, including with the Denver Broncos when they won the Super Bowl in 2015. On this episode of PYSO, Eric chats with Bobby and Gus about how football player roles compare to cyclists’ roles on a team.

Eric got into cycling growing up in Madison, Wisconsin. First, the bike was transportation. Then, it was for workouts. And soon — and now — it is for the love of riding.

Now the running back coach for the Miami Dolphins, Eric explains how he lures NFL players into cycling, and what their biggest hesitation is about getting on a bike.

Looking at cycling and football, it’s not too dissimilar in terms of everyone having distinct roles, Eric says.

“Everybody’s got a role and function,” Eric says. “Running back, you know, you may be a third-down back, you may be a short-yardage or a goal-line back. Are you the two-minute guy? Are you a special teams contributor? I see that on a cycling team; they have a role and a function. You have the GC guy and you have your sprinters and your climbers, but everyone on a team has a role in a function, and everyone has to perform their role and function to the maximum for the team and for the GC rider to have the greatest chance to be successful.”

“I see the domestique people as the offensive linemen; you may not know who they are, but they’re they got to be out there grinding those Ks every day for the team to succeed,” he says.

On this episode of PYSO, your role is to be the listener, so sit back and enjoy.