PYSO, ep. 62: Cam Wurf on using WorldTour racing as training

How many athletes can you name that use one sport as cross-training for another? Probably a few, right? But can you name any athletes that participate in the very highest levels of professional competition in one sport as preparation for another sport? That is exactly what Ineos-Grenadier rider Cam Wurf is doing, using WorldTour racing as training for the Ironman world championships, which were recently postponed until February.

In this episode of Put Your Socks On, Cam catches up with Bobby and Gus after the hosts catch you up with the final two stages of the Virtual Tour de France on Zwift.

Oh, and if you’re impressed with Cam’s two-for-one professional sports plan, you should also know that he has been to the Olympics — in rowing!